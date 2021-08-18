Gambia: Late Kiang West Lawmaker Laid to Rest

17 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Fakebba Colley, the National Assembly Member for Kiang West, who passed away on Saturday, was laid to rest at his former residence at Nema Kunku on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Office of Clerk of the National Assembly had informed that late Hon. Colley's body shall be laid before the Assembly's Chambers for Hon. Members to pay him their last respect.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the UDP, the Secretary General Lawyer Ousainu Darboe sends heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Colley, the Children, and the entire Kabilo of Hon. Colley in Dumboto.

