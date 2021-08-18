Gambia: Ebrima Colley Scores On Debut for Spezia

17 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' winger, Ebrima Colley scored on his debut for Italian topflight side Spezia during their 3-1 away win over Pordenone in the first round of the Coppa Italia played at the Stadio G. Teghil on Friday.

The 21-year-old scored his side's third goal after converting from the spot in the 83rd minute, after Martin Erlic and Dimitris Nikolaou scored for Spezia in the 39th and 45+3 minutes.

Michael Folorunsho scored the only consolation goal for Italian Fourth Division side Pordenone after converting from the spot in the 51st minute.

The Serekunda-born player marked his introduction at the Liguria-based team in Italy after scoring his opening goal just a week after he signed for the club.

The Gambian international signed a one-year loan deal with Spezia with an option and counter-option from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio.

He was last season loaned to Hellas Verona, where he scored 2 goals in 25 appearances.

Colley started playing for Atalanta's under-19 squad in the 2017-18 season.

He made his professional debut for the senior team in a 1-2 Serie A loss to Bologna on 15 December 2019, before being loaned to Hellas Verona last season.

Colley made his debut for The Gambia national football team on 22 March 2019 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game against Algeria, as a 81st-minute substitute for Ebrima Sohna.

Ebrima Colley and Spezia opened their Serie A campaign away to Cagliari yesterday, Monday.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X