Gambia: Dembo Karl Touray Elected Gunjur Sports Committee Prexy

Dembo Karl Touray has been elected as president of Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC). Touray was elected at the committee's elective congress held at the Gunjur Daycare Centre on Saturday.

Alasanna Sanyang was elected as the first-vice president, while Yaya Drammeh was elected as the second-vice president. Lamin Wanda Darboe was elected as the third-vice president, while Bunama Cham was elected as secretary general.

Assan Jassey was elected as the treasurer, while Amadou Bajo was elected as the assistant treasurer. Lamin Darboe was elected as the public relations officer.