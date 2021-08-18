Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Opens Goal-Scoring Account in French League

Gambian striker, Yankuba Jarju has opened his goal-scoring account in the French Championnat National (Third Division League) for Cholet during their 3-1 home win over Sete in their week-2 fixtures played at the Stade Omnisports Jean Bouin on Friday.

The 24-year-old scored his side's third goal after a quick finish in the 69th minute of the second half.

Vicent Crehin and Faiz Mattoir scored the two earlier goals for Cholet in the 37th and 44th minutes respectively, while Sete scored their only consolation goal through Mehmet Arslan in the 89th minute.

The strike is the first goal scored by the former Real de Banjul striker in two appearances in the French Third Division League new season.

Yankuba Jarju signed for Cholet after mutually terminating his Pau contract in January 2021.

Jarju started his career with Real De Banjul, before spending a season with Senegalese side Génération Foot.

He arrived in France in the summer of 2018, initially on loan with Pau FC, but later signed a permanent contract from the summer of 2019.

He was part of the side that gained promotion to Ligue 2 in 2020, but did not establish himself at that level, and moved to SO Cholet in January 2021.