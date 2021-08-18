Gambia: The Gambia Has Registered Eight New Covid-19 Deaths,

The Gambia has registered eight new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the 355th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for the 11th and 12th August 2021 published on 15th August 2021.

Now the total deaths since March 2020 stands at 271; 122 new COVID-19 positive cases registered bringing the total since March 2020 to 9,195; 16 COVID-19 patients discharged from treatment centres; 36 COVID-19 patients currently on oxygen therapy.

"At least 124, 043 people have been vaccinated as of the 12th August 2021."