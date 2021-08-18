Gambia Registers Eight New Covid-19 Deaths, 122 New Cases

The Gambia has over the weekend registered eight new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to two hundred and seventy-one (271).

The decedents' ages range from 32 - 77. All had severe COVID-19 pneumonia and were admitted at the COVID 19 treatment centres

The Gambia on the same weekend registered one hundred and twenty-two (122) new cases. Of the total new cases, 40 were males and 82 were females, with a median age of 39 years.

This is the 355th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Thirty-six (36) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

"For reason of testing, 52 (43%) tested for travelling, 18 (14%) for suspicion of COVID- 19, 1 (0.8%) contact with a confirmed case and 14 (12%) wanted to know their COVID- 19 status and 35 (29%) unknown reason," health authorities said.

Sixteen (16) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 80 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. No new contacts were traced and monitored.