Gambia Agrees to Be Wa Headquarters for Human Capacity Development

Dr. Shamsuddin Bolatito, World Assembly of Muslim Youths (WAMY) West Africa representative during a press conference held on Saturday at International Open University (IOU) in Kanifingconfirmed that The Gambia has agreed in principle and policies with WAMY to be West Africa Headquarters for Human Capacity Development Initiative.

Dr. Shamsuddin said human capacity development will be an initiative in line with WAMY principles, policies, and membership code to achieve areas of youth development, capacity building, skills, vocational and professional development that Muslim youth and students are in need of.

"Capacity Development as the name implies have programs for high school students who are later going to be university students as well as post graduates and then members of the community,"he stated, adding that it will be achieved in collaboration with International Open University who are already in line with WAMY principles and vision.

He noted that The Gambia is a multi-cultural country and as such they deem it necessary to partner with IOU to ensure their messages and teachings reach the targeted groups(Muslim students and youth organizations).

According Dr. Shamsuddin, WAMY was established in collaboration with Muslim Youth and Students Organization in 1972 with its headquarters in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WAMY is also a member of Economic and Social Council of the United Nations as an NGO. It is the second largest Islamic Organization after OIC.