Gambia to Know Competitors for Afcon Today

17 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to know their opponents for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations today, Tuesday 17 August 2021.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid heavy-weights such as Cameroon, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Senegal in the balloting for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-0 home win over Angola in a tricky qualifiers played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on 25 March 2021. The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is set to begin on 9 January 2022.

