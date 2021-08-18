Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Captain Back to Face Thailand

CAPTAIN Mary-Anne Musonda is back in the fold as the Lady Chevrons host Thailand in a limited-overs tours, which gets underway today at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Musonda and three other senior players missed the matches against South Africa, in May. The captain was named in the 17-member Zimbabwe women cricket national team yesterday.

She has recovered after undergoing surgery for a knee injury.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi are both back from maternity leave. Ashley Ndiraya has recovered, from a broken finger, which sidelined her three months ago.

With Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana and Tasmeen Granger in the squad, the Lady Chevrons are at almost full strength. After today's match, the two teams will meet in three one-dayers scheduled for August 20, 22 and 24.

They will then battle in T20Is, set for August 27, 29 and 30. Both teams are using the series as part of their preparations, for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Earlier this year, the Lady Chevrons series against Pakistan was cut short, after complications, related to the visitors' travel arrangements, arose.

Zimbabwe Women's Squad

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mitchel Mavunga, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi

