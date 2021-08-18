Zimbabwe: Fearless Loga Ready for Giants

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic says he is not intimidated with the threat posed by Senegal and Guinea, at the 2021 AFCON finals, next year.

The Warriors will also play Malawi, in Group B, in Cameroon.

Two top-placed teams and four best third-positioned teams from each of the six groups will progress to the next round.

"I don't care who we are facing in this group," said Loga.

"We respect each and every team in this group.

"But, we don't fear anyone. We qualified for the AFCON just the way everyone did. That means everyone is capable of playing good football.

"We have always been ready to face anyone and now that we know who we are facing, we will be planning from an informed point of view.

"Football is changing, and there are no longer big teams or small teams, we are the Warriors and we are ready to fight at any given stage.

"The teams we are facing, especially Guinea and Senegal, have more experience than us but don't forget that this is also our fifth appearance, at the tournament, so we are ready.

"Malawi qualified because they are good and we ought to prepare well for each team." Loga feels it's the best chance for the Warriors to book a place in the knockout phase.

"We have to break that jinx, our eyes are fixed on something higher and we know what we want, at the end of the day.

"We want to break the jinx, we want to do better than we have done before.

"If you look at it, team by team, you will realise we stand a better chance to qualify to the next stage.

"Senegal are a powerhouse on the continent, with the likes of Liverpool star Sadio Mane, in their fold.

"Guinea are perennial campaigners and they are always strong. Malawi are a good team but we are saying, we all qualified for the finals and we stand an equal chance."