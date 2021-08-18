Zimbabwe: Gokwe District Covid-19 Centre Nears Completion

Freedom Mupanedemo — Midlands Bureau

The Covid-19 treatment and isolation centre at Gokwe District Hospital is now 95 percent complete under Government-funded work, with the centre able to take patients from Monday next week.

There has not been a Covid-19 treatment centre in Gokwe, those who become seriously ill or have special needs have had to be sent to Kwekwe.

Gokwe District Medical Officer, Dr Noah Chiridza, said the completion of the facility will come as a relief to the residents and villagers."We are very pleased the facility is nearing completion and by Monday next week we expect to start admitting patients in the new wards," he said.

The facility has 36 beds, including an intensive care unit, a paediatric section and a maternity ward.

Dr Chiridza said they were just finalising the fitting of oxygen pipes. He said bedding and all other necessary equipment required for the wards were now in place.

"I am glad to announce that all the bedding and oxygen tanks as well as ICU equipment has since been bought and what is left is just installation, but I can safely say we are good to go," he said.

Provision of quality health care is part of Vision 2030 and under the drive, Zimbabwe is targeting to upgrade health facilities and delivery, which will improve peoples' lives.

Dr Chiridza applauded Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube for donating personal protective equipment and food hampers for use at the hospital.

The donation included 100 blankets, cooking oil, sugar, soap and salt.

The completion of the Covid-19 treatment and isolation facility comes at a time when there is an upsurge in the number of positive cases with Gokwe. Previously, the district hospital had a makeshift facility with a capacity to admit only seven patients.