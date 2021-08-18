Zimbabwe: Envoy Gives Vaccination Drive Thumbs Up

Africa Moyo — Deputy News Editor

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination programme is better organised and open to anyone wanting the jab compared to many countries including some in Europe, Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri said this week after being able to get his jabs in Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Almassri told The Herald in Harare on Monday that he struggled to be vaccinated in Europe, but it was easy for him in Zimbabwe.

The Ambassador, who has been in Zimbabwe for the past two months, also said he was happy with the developments being undertaken by the Second Republic, adding his country will continue to deepen relations with Harare.

"I arrived in Zimbabwe two months ago and I insisted on taking my vaccine in Zimbabwe. Getting the vaccine in Zimbabwe was very easy compared to getting it in Europe. When I took my vaccine, it all happened in one day while in Europe it is was very difficult," said Ambassador Almassri.

"I think the Government led by His Excellency President Mnangagwa is doing its best to vaccinate its people. It is doing miracles I can say.

"The Government has also made it easy for diplomats and their families to be vaccinated. Let me urge my brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe to heed the call by the Government to take the vaccine so as to contain the spread of the pandemic."

Ambassador Almassri joins many high profile individuals and international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) that have praised Zimbabwe's vaccination programme.

"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and WHO, rated Zimbabwe among the best countries in the world in terms of buying Covid-19 vaccines, putting the country in the same pool as major First World countries.

Ambassador Almassri also said the development path that Zimbabwe has taken under President Mnangagwa's Government was commendable.

"I am happy with the developments taking place here. At this rate, there is no doubt that Vision 2030 would be attained.

"We will do the best by our humble efforts to be shoulder to shoulder with our comrades here in Zimbabwe so that we continue to work together, and deepen our relations, which were built over many years ago," he said.

Ambassador Almassri also hailed Zimbabwe's media landscape, which has been opened up by the Second Republic, saying everyone is allowed freedom of speech.

He said he will take advantage of such media plurality "to tell our story of Israel occupation".

"I trust my comrades here in Zimbabwe and know that they will do their best to support Palestine and save Jerusalem from the cruel, daily occupation by Israel, and end the siege against Gaza Strip.

"Our conflict with Israeli occupation is not a normal conflict; we are defending the human dignity and human rights of the people of Palestine, which have unfortunately been completely destroyed by the Israeli occupation," said Ambassador Almassri.

During his tenure in Zimbabwe, Ambassador Almassri said he will engage all stakeholders including political parties, particularly Zanu PF, university vice chancellors, students and facilitate training for media personnel, among others.

Ambassador Almassri has previously served in South Africa for over six years, and said after his stint in Europe, he was happy at being told Zimbabwe was his next destination, given the good relations between the "two sister countries".