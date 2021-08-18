Zimbabwe: As Khama Turns 31, History Beckons

KHAMA BILLIAT is on the verge of matching the record, set by his countryman, Wilfred Mugeyi, to become the highest-scoring Zimbabwean in the South African Premiership.

The Warriors star has also crept within 10 goals, of reaching a personal milestone of a century of goals, in Supa Diski.

Mugeyi set the benchmark, for the highest number of goals, scored by a Zimbabwean, in South Africa.

He scored 91 goals, during a career in which he transformed himself, into one of the most feared forwards, in the league.

Now, Billiat, is just one goal short, of matching that Zimbabwean record.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward scored his 90th goal, in the South African Premiership, in the MTN8 quarter-final showdown, against his former club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

He latched on to a fine pass from the returning Keagan Dolly to lift the ball past Sundowns 'keeper, Kennedy Mweene, for an equaliser, on the hour mark.

Billiat, who turns 31 tomorrow, is now one of the leading active players, when it comes to the number of goals scored, in the era of the modern PSL.

The league was unveiled in 1996.

Amazulu's Lehlohonolo Majoro and SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler are on 88 goals.

South African legend, Siyabonga Nomvethe, is the highest scorer in the PSL, with 123 goals, followed by Daniel Mudau and Mabhuti Khenyeza, on 110 goals.

Zambian international Collins Mbesuma scored 103 goals while Mozambican legend, Manuel "Tico Tico" Bucuane, managed 104 goals, before he retired.

Billiat is now seventh, on the all-time scoring charts, in the South African PSL.

The Zimbabwean has endured a frustrating spell at the Amakhosi, where he has battled injuries, and loss of form, while the pressure from the fans, has been relentless.

The former Aces Youth Academy forward, who had a short stint at CAPS United, is one of the players, with the biggest profiles, in the South African Premiership.

He exploded at Sundowns, helping the club win the CAF Champions League, under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Five years ago, he won the top gongs in South African football, lifting the Footballer of the Season Award, the ABSA Premiership Players' Player of the Season award and the Midfielder of the Season gong.

There are expectations the arrival of coach Stuart Baxter might help Billiat regain his touch again.

Chiefs also believe that by reuniting Billiat with Dolly, two players who formed a deadly partnership, during their spell at Sundowns, will bring the best out of the Zimbabwean.