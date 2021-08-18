Zimbabwe: Boxer Monalisa Seeks Clearance

WOMEN International Boxing Association intercontinental welterweight champion, Monalisa Sibanda, is seeking a special waiver to be allowed to defend her title.

She has filed her application through the Zimbabwe Boxing and Wrestling Control Board. The 38-year-old is scheduled to fight Tanzanian challenger, Happy "Sniper" Daudi, next month.

"Yes, the process to get special clearance from the Government has started, but it is the board which is doing that," she said.

"It is my hope that we will be given the special permission. We have been vaccinated and we are ready to abide by every instructions, given to us by the authorities."

Sibanda is increasingly getting desperate, given she hasn't been able to train properly, since gyms are closed.

"It's very hard, I have training all along but the training hasn't been that proper," she said.

"I have been receiving individual training programmes from my coach Fernando Tom, and I should say I have improved a lot over the months.

"But, we are supposed to be training in the gym, with sparring sessions but, at the moment, we aren't doing that. We hope and pray that we are given the permission, by the authorities, to start proper training.

"Time is running out for me, given that it's exactly the opposite, for my opponent.

"I gather she is having proper training. I am not afraid of her but it is tough fighting someone, who has prepared more than you.

"If we get the clearance, I will have to utilise the few remaining weeks, to sharpen myself in the gym."

Sibanda no longer has any weight issues to worry about.