Tanzania: Petra Diamonds to Restart Mining Operations in Tanzania

Petra Diamonds is set to restart operations of the Williamson mine at Mwadui in Shinyaga in the first quarter of 2022 after the company agreed to spend $1.3million in community programmes .

ALSO READ: Petra Diamonds to pay 71 rights abuses victims Sh14 billion

Chief executive Mr Richard Duffy said plans are being refined to allow WDL's operations to restart in first quarter of 2022 to add 220,000 to 270,000 carats of diamonds to the group's production for the year.

Last year, Petra reached an out-of-court settlement with local communities after being sued in London for violation of human rights.

ALSO READ: Two months on, no buyer yet for the Mwadui mine

On May 12, Petra announced it had reached a settlement on a no admission of liability basis in relation to claims brought in High Court in London by British law firm Leigh Day on behalf of anonymous claimants.

ALSO READ: Tanzania halts Petra Diamonds' decision to sell Williamson Diamond Mine

The firm said in update to shareholders for period ended June 30, that Petra paid over $1.3 million into an escrow account to fund restorative programs.

The company has accepted to spend that money in community programmes to atone to the mistakes it was being accused of in addition to unspecified payments to individuals who sued it in the London court.

A report by Rights and Accountability in Development detailed cases of at least 7 deaths and 41 assaults by security personnel at the Williamson Mine in Mwadui.

Production guidance for 2022 financial year has been set at about 3.3 million to 3.6 million carats of diamonds with the South African operations estimated to contribute between 3.1 million and 3.4 million carats.