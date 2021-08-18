Zimbabwe: Econet's Data Traffic Up By 77 Percent

18 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Telecoms giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has recorded a 77 % data traffic increase amid rigorous efforts to revamp network infrastructure in a bid to meet customers' diverse needs.

Presenting a trading update this week for the period ended May 31, 2021, EWZ group chairperson, Charles Banda said data traffic growth surpassed the traditional voice traffic.

"Data and voice traffic volumes increased by 77% and 25% respectively from the comparable prior-year period. Although we have been able to accommodate this capacity growth, it has put a lot of strain on our network.

"To date, investment in network infrastructure has positioned us to be the digital connectivity partner of choice for remote business operations, humanitarian and social connections," he said.

Despite the continued network expansion, Banda said more investment is still necessary to allow the company to meet the increasing needs of our customers.

EWZ expressed commitment to provide faster speeds and wider coverage for cheaper prices in line with the sector's regulator Covid-19 relief programme through the deployment of additional LTE sites as well as accessing an additional 3G spectrum.

"We are committed to sustainable pricing that takes into account the realities of the prevailing economic environment, whilst balancing affordability for the customer and the sustainability of the business," he said.

EWZ said in order to ensure sustained relevant costing to customers, big data analytics are employed to customise consumer packages and launch targeted campaigns to drive usage and sustain the active customer base.

"Going forward, greater investment is required in the ICT sector if we are to realise the full potential that our country has to offer. As we continue on the transformation journey to becoming a fully-fledged digital services provider, we are refining our business model to deliver innovative digital solutions to the needs of our consumers," said Banda.

He added the group's vision was to create a new digital future that leaves no Zimbabwean behind which has been explored through new opportunities brought about by recent changes in technology which places Zimbabwe at the forefront of technological change and advancement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X