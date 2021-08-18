Liberia: 'Allocate Portions of LD $30 Million Scholar Funds for University Students'

-BUSA-UMU leadership appeals to Min. McGill, others

Gbarnga, Bong County- Students from Bong County attending the United Methodist University under the bender 'Bong University Students Association UMU are appealing to Minister Nathaniel F. McGill, Minister of State and the Bong County Scholarship Committee to allocate portion of the Thirty Millions Liberian Dollars Scholar funds for University students.

April 2, 2021 the government of Liberia launched a thirty millions Liberian Dollars students tuition aid program for grade school students in Bong County.

The thirty million Liberian Dollars students tuition aid is intended to ease some of the difficulties or challenges parents are going through in the County in paying their child or children school.

But speaking through a communication written to the office of Minister McGill, which copy is in possession of this paper, BUSA-UMU Secretary General, Awalayah Jouah and President Jeremiah M. Gbanyanh, said their appeal is due to the numerous financial challenges they as University students go through during their studies.

They said since the outbreak of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) last year, students of Bong attending Universities especially those in private institutions have experienced financial difficulties in continuing their education, a situation that has contributed to the increase of university dropped out in the County.

The BUSA-UMU leaders brought to the attention of Minister McGill that before the Government of Liberia through its Head of States, President George M. Weah pronouncement of tuition free for all public universities, some of them were already in private institutions.

Additionally, the student leaders said the government run institutions cannot accommodate everyone, others have to go to private run institutions of which UMU is of no exception.

Moreover, they said if their appeal is accepted, it will give some of their brothers and sisters who are benefiting from this thirty-million-dollar scholarship scheme the opportunity to continue their education in other institutions of higher learning after completing high school education.

"We pray that you accept our appreciations and appeal in good faith for the growth and development of our Country," they added.

The Bong University Students Association of the United Methodist University (BUSA-UMU) lauded the effort of the CDC led government through Minister McGill for contribution towards the developmental initiatives of Bong County with specific reference to the LD$30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Liberia Dollars) lunched toward the education of school going kids of the county.