South Africa: Beyond Reasonable Doubt - VBS Scandal Exposed Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu's Corrupt Dealings

analysis

The EFF leaders each received millions through a money laundering scheme - funds they used to prop up their glitzy lifestyles, their families, their businesses and their political aspirations.

The leadership of the EFF have, since 2014, positioned themselves as a government in waiting, a party with a strong moral compass focused on land, social justice and, above all, a limitless anti-corruption stance.

Sceptics flagged Julius Malema's days of allegedly receiving laundered money from On Point Engineering, a company that received illegal government contracts in Limpopo in the 2010s. (The National Prosecuting Authority dropped the criminal case against Malema and have never taken it further since.)

It was the SA Revenue Service (SARS) and then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela who told us in 2012 that Malema, who was then the ANC Youth League leader, was using his Ratanang Trust to receive questionable income to support his extravagant lifestyle. By then it was already well known that where Malema goes, his trusted sidekick Floyd Shivambu follows. Back then, Shivambu already displayed a penchant for violence and the intimidation of journalists.

In Jacob Zuma, however, civil society, the sceptics, the critics, other opposition parties and journalists found common ground with the EFF. The...