Liberia: Bong County - 'I Will Call On Weah to Dismiss Varney Sirleaf'

Rep. Cole Tells Bong Citizens

Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative Marvin Cole said beginning this week, he will call on President George Weah to dismiss Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf for what he called undermining the development of Bong County.

Speaking over the weekend at the Bong Athletic Social and Intellectual Center in Gbarnga Representative Cole said statements made by Minister Sirleaf during his recent appearance before the plenary of the House of Representatives is counterproductive to the development of Bong County.

Rep Cole said it is contradictory for Minister Sirleaf to have told the plenary that US $5500 was withdrawn from Bong County's account for the renovation of the Administrative Building on grounds that the money was given to an individual instead of a vendor.

Recently Representative Marvin Cole through a communication to the House of Representatives requested that Minister Sirleaf and Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker provide information about alleged mismanagement of over US $80,000.

Cole alleged that Superintendent Walker and the Chairman of the Project Management Committee Stephen Mulbah who are both signatories A2 and B1 have been wrongfully withdrawing monies from the County's account in conspiracy with the Minister of Internal Affairs Varney Sirleaf who signs clearance cheques before monies are released by the bank.

Representative Marvin said Minister Varney Sirleaf's statement contravenes his function as Minister of Internal Affairs who is to monitor the activities of employees of the ministry through the county superintendents and report to the president.

Cole told the gathering that minister Sirleaf diverted the real intent of the discussion only to protect Sup. Walker and Stephen Mulbah, adding that the Minister doesn't deserve the job he has in the Weah's led government.

Cole assured citizens of the county that he will work with his colleagues at the Legislature and the Executive in making sure that Minister Varney Sirleaf is dismissed.