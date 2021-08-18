Zimbabwe: Mapeza Mourns Childhood Colleague

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says the death of FC Prisons chairman, Tendayi "Zulu" Chaponda, had robbed him of a brother.

Chaponda, who lost his battle against cancer on Saturday, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park, yesterday. He was 52.

"I have lost a brother. He was our hero in Chitungwiza," Mapeza told The Herald.

"We grew up together. I have really felt the pain generated by his death."

Former CAPS United championship-winning defender, Frank Nyamukuta, said he was still in shock.

"Oh, no, what happened to my brother and senior at Seke 3 High?"

Chaponda helped FC Prisons regain their Division One status during the 2019 season but they could not affiliate, within the window, which had been opened by authorities.

They appealed to be given a reprieve, and the matter was pending at the time of his death.

He had just ordered some kit for the team to use should the authorities clear the path, for football to resume.

Harare Province Division Two chairman, Robert Tembo, said they have lost one of their pillars. "It's a great loss to us, and we are still to come to terms with his death, as he was so active, in the league programmes.

"He would be there to assist whenever the need arose, and we are happy that he taught us a lot throughout the journey we travelled, together. When they returned to Division Two, we welcomed them, as we knew that the uniformed forces' teams were good when it comes to fulfilling their matches.

"We hope his family finds comfort, as are with them, during these trying times," said Tembo. Former Flame Lily captain, Gift "Ghetto" Phiri, said they have lost a father figure. "He was a very nice guy, who helped a lot of youngsters, to showcase their talent," he said.

"Many athletes, who went on to secure jobs within our correctional services system, are grateful to Zulu."