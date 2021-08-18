Zimbabwe: Muunga Springs Back Into Action

FROM suffering an injury which almost ended his hopes of pursuing athletics to qualifying for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, it has been quite an adventure for Clinton Muunga.

He says he is now grateful for the support he received, from his coaches, and friends, who helped him, when the days were dark.

The 19-year-old is representing the country at the world junior meet which gets underway this morning at the Kasarani Stadium.

He made qualifying times for both the men's 100m and 200m.

Today, he is set for the 100m heats in the morning, hoping to finish among the top athletes who will progress to the semi-final scheduled for the afternoon.

He is up against Igor Clemente Medeiros of Brazil, Canada's Almond Small, Falah Al-Khazaali from Iraq, Eduard Kubelik of the Czech Republic, Nigeria's Godson Oke Oghenebrume and Yeykell Eliu Romero from Nicaragua in heat one.

The first three and fastest other six will advance to the semi-final.

Based on the personal best and season best times of the athletes in his heat, Muunga stands a good chance of securing a place, in the semi-final.

Muunga has represented the country, at the Confederation of Southern African Schools Sports Association Games, in the past. "In 2017, I represented the county at the Cosassa Games and also placed a 200m record, in Southern Africa," he said.

"Unfortunately, I got injured in 2018, and it was now hard for me to get back on the track. With the help of coach Lisimati (Phakamile) and my best friend Awakhiwe Ndlovu, I managed to push through with consistent effort and patience until I qualified for the World Junior Championships.

"I wouldn't have made it if it wasn't for the grace of God. I am extremely blessed and proud to have a strong support system."

Being one of only two athletes from Zimbabwe who are competing here, Muunga said it's something special.

"It makes me happy and it feels special, at the same time, not so many people manage to get here," he said.

"My coaches pushed me to exhaustion, I have done some gym work and intensive training, to be ready. Words can't really express it, I feel light and this shows I am ready, my target is a new personal best, and also qualifying for the semi-finals."

Muunga qualified for the men's 100m event with a time of 10.46 seconds, while the set qualification time was 10.58 seconds. For 200m, he clocked 21.21 seconds.

The qualifying time was 21.38 seconds.

Meanwhile, World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe, stressed the importance of the World Under-20 Championships as a bridge to retain and help athletes with the transition, into the senior level.

"The Under-20 is important, not simply because it's a competition, it also is one of those great bridges, we have in sport.

"Many of the member federations know that the greatest dropout rate, in our sport, is between the ages of 18 and 20."