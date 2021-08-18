Zimbabwe: Kariba Renaissance Gathers Pace

YOUTHS from Kariba, who are living and working in the Diaspora, will this weekend converge in the resort town and host activities to uplift its tourism status to attract more tourists.

The programme, which is dubbed "Kariba On Revival Drive" would see young people attempt to revive the town and restore its status as a tourism hub.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, founder and executive director of the Face of Kariba Trust, Alois Chimbangu, said a range of activities had been lined up to lure tourists.

He said the trust had appointed socialite and model Hillary Makaya as brand ambassador for the event, as well as engaged various people who desire to see the rejuvenation of Kariba to share their life experience and testimonials about the town.

"All roads will be leading for a weekend gateway in Kariba with over 100 participants so far confirming their accommodation bookings," said Chimbangu.

"The event is the brainchild of a group of young people who hail from the resort town of Kariba, but now scattered across the world, to ensure that their beloved town regains its appeal among tourists.

"Face of Kariba have appointed socialite and model Hillary Makaya as their brand ambassador and have roped in their colleagues who all wish to see a return to the glory days."

Makaya started as a runway model at Top Model Zimbabwe Agency for a year and eventually won her first pageant, Miss Interact Zimbabwe, which was for teens.

This motivated her to take part in different pageants.

She participated in several pageants and managed to scoop titles such as Miss Teen World Heritage 2016-2017 and Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe

"The young people rallying under the banner Face of Kariba have lined up a number of activities that will ultimately make Kariba a key tourism and investment destination," Chimbangu said.

He said Kariba was ranked second after Victoria Falls in terms of visitors, but its fortunes have of late waned and stakeholders felt it is not utilising its full potential.

"A number of activities can make this comeback very possible and can ride on the water and park activities that the town offers," said Chimbangu.

"Among the things that Makaya will do as brand ambassador are corporate social responsibility programmes and media campaigns."

Chimbangu said range of activities had been lined up to reawaken Kariba, adding that they had already lined up programmes until the end of the year.

"We have lined up activities throughout the year which will see corporates, individuals and other business people visiting the resort town frequently," he said.