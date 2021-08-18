Namibia: Free Water for Mariental's Informal Settlements

THE Municipality of Mariental has been spending over N$50 000 weekly to provide residents staying at the town's informal settlements with free water.

Water tanks have been set up at Takarania, Donkerhoek and Ombili.

The settlements are referred to as "own risk", because residents have no access to running water or sanitation.

This makes the areas breeding grounds for diseases such as Covid-9 and hepatitis E.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development implemented the free supply of water to combat the spread of Covid-19 at the town.

Mariental chief executive officer Paul Nghiwilepo says the municipality has since last year been providing residents of informal settlements with water at its own cost.

"Since last year around March and April we had to buy water from NamWater using our own funds, because the ministry has not sent us the money we need. We only received one claim last year in March from the ministry, in other words they owe us," Nghiwilepo says.

Every morning at around 08:00, residents of the informal settlements queue up at the water tanks with their empty buckets.

A Takarania resident, who has been benefiting from the free water scheme, is worried about the future should the municipality no longer provide them with free water.

"I don't know what we will do. Every day I go on my knees and thank God for what he has done for us. I believe God will not allow that to happen to us, because he knows how hard the municipality has worked for us," the resident says.

Nghiwililepo says residents from other areas travel to Mariental's infomal settlements to "steal" water.

"We found out from the community that some residents who have water tokens won't pay their water bills, but will steal water from the tanks from the people of the community since it's free," he says.

This has caused a lot of conflict among community members, he says.

A Donkerhoek resident confirms the situation.

"They will pour water from their tanks and steal water from our tanks, which is unfair," the resident says.

Nghiwilepo says the municipality is trying to resolve the situation.

He says they are currently working hard to replace water meters with prepaid water meters - not only at the informal settlements, but also at Aimablaagte and Empelheim.

The municipality is currently also attending to the sanitation issue in the informal settlements by constructing 180 to 200 toilets, Nghiwilepo says.