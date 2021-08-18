Namibia: Covid Bites School Feeding Programme

HAVANA Primary School has for years served as a hub of education and nutrition for hundreds of children from one of Windhoek's poorest settlements.

Early in 2020, Covid-9 turned the world on its head, dramatically changing the way we live.

Havana and other schools across the country have not escaped unscathed.

The pandemic has upended Namibia's nationwide government school feeding scheme.

"When the pandemic started, we were told to go home, and when we came back, they were no longer giving us food at the kitchen," says 12-year-old Havana pupil *Herodiana Titus.

"Some of the kids who used to get food from there stopped coming to school, and the ones who wanted to share their lunch boxes with others were told they could not, because it would spread the virus," she adds.

The executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, says this year, about N$95 million has been allocated to the school feeding programme, and that it has not been halted completely at any school.

Havana Primary is one of numerous schools that are part of this programme.

Started in 1992 to help increase school attendance, the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP) benefits more than 300 000 young Namibians.

A single cooked mid-morning maize meal protein blend is usually provided at schools daily during the academic year, but this may vary depending on contributions made by the community, parents and other stakeholders.

Havana Primary School, with the assistance of the NSFP, has helped ease the malnutrition burden on children from the area since 2008.

"The programme does not only help children from the school, but also helps the community. Children from outside the school also come to eat," says life skills teacher Rauna Mghede.

She says the programme motivates pupils to attend school.

"When soft porridge is served, I see students come in huge numbers. Some children will even tell the teachers they did not attend school because there was nothing to eat," she says.

When Covid-19 disrupted the feeding programme at the Havana school, its principal, Andreas Katangolo, vowed to "never let any pupil drop out due to hunger".

However, almost a year after his and other schools reopened, Katangolo is still struggling to make sure pupils attend classes.

"Unfortunately, the feeding programme was put on hold owing to a lack of knowledge on how the disease was actually spread. However, it was sudden, and the children could not grasp what had happened. They were expecting to be fed, but that was not the case. It was a very terrible scene," he says.

According to him, providing pupils with food was suspended because the school could not meet the Covid-19 health protocol guidelines.

Before Covid, the exercise was carried out in groups, and pupils shared utensils.

ABSENTEEISM

Teachers like Mghede say they are seeing a drastic increase in absenteeism at the school.

Terrance Mukete (13), a pupil at the school, says some of his peers started missing school when they realised they could no longer get a meal, while others would sleep in most of their classes.

For these reasons, the school prioritised the resumption of the school feeding programme at the beginning of this year.

By the start of the 2021 academic year, pupils at Havana Primary School could be seen queuing up, washing their utensils, and eating the maize-protein meal offered at the school's kitchen.

Mukete says the number of pupils making use of the programme has grown - despite the fact that the meal offered is not nutritionally balanced.

"Some of my classmates' parents have lost their jobs ... so they have started getting the porridge. But it's not a balanced diet, and they must maybe add fruit, like apples," says Terrance.

The school has launched its own garden project to help feed the pupils.

Using the agriculture module, vegetables are grown, and when the harvest yields a surplus, it is sold to the teachers and community to raise funds to buy other food products with.

However, not every public school qualifies for the school feeding programme.

Namib Primary School at Swakopmund is one such school.

To compensate for this it has been running its own feeding programme.

The project is facilitated by a committee consisting of the principal, several teachers, parents and other members of the community.

Vekama*, a beneficiary of the feeding programme, says his favourite meal is soup, as he "does not eat soup at home".

"The programme is only available for those who don't bring anything to eat. But sometimes I would see the Grade 7s take soup from other people," he says.

The school feeding programme at Namib Primary School had to be stopped with the onset of Covid-19.

A member of the feeding programme's steering committee, Loretha Kamuvaka, says at the beginning of Namibia's first lockdown, community members donated 60 food parcels, which the school gave to pupils in need.

She says she now feels pity for the kids, "because some of them only survive with assistance from the programme".

Kamuvaka says the school does not qualify for the NSFP, despite some pupils being at risk of hunger.

Several applications by the school have been turned down, she says.

Kamuvaka believes this is linked to the school's history of being a previously whites-only school.

"Apartheid ended a long time ago. We have poor children in the school now, and we need the government to support us," Kamuvaka says.

MINISTRY

Steenkamp recently said the closure of schools has resulted in various provisions for vulnerable pupils.

She says a total of 1 496 schools and 431 500 pupils have benefited from the feeding programme countrywide since the beginning of the school feeding programme.

The closure of schools due to Covid-19 has affected the programme as it came to a halt, she says.

"However, schools provide maize blend to the most needy pupils for home consumption. Take-home rations depend on the availability of the maize blend supply at the time of the schools' closure," Steenkamp says.

She says no school has completely stopped the programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"All schools registered under the programme continue to receive commodities if the programme is interrupted for a specific period of time. It [the lack of food] could be due to delays in the procurement of the maize blend, or logistical arrangements," she says.

Steenkamp says the ministry is aware of the previously white-owned school which has applied for the feeding programme.

She says the school's history does not affect its eligibility for the feeding programme, as long as the school meets other requirements.

These include that the school must identify the number of pupils from vulnerable homes at the school, and must put in place secure and suitable storage facilities within a reasonable period of time.

"Finally, the school must forward the application with all the needed supporting documents through the regional office to the executive director's office for approval, provided that the regional office has made the budgetary provision for such a school," Steenkamp says.

She says the school feeding programme will continue after the Covid-19 pandemic as long as there are vulnerable and food insecure pupils at schools.

"The pandemic has had a negative effect on many households' food security, therefore the feeding programme is needed now more than before," she says.

She says the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture aims to implement a homegrown feeding programme with the assistance of local small-scale farmers to diversify the school feeding menu and improve nutrition.

"We encourage each school to have a school garden where they can produce food or basic vegetables that can supplement the feeding programme."

* Not their real names.