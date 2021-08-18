Egyptian-Jordanian Cultural Relations to Be Celebrated On August 18

Egypt's Supreme Council of Culture will organize an evening entitled "Egypt & Jordan," in cooperation with the External Cultural Relations Sector, on August 18 at 6 p.m.

The evening comes as part of the "Cultural Relations" series held under the auspices of Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem.

This event is scheduled to celebrate the cultural and historical relations between Egypt and Jordan, as well as the centenary of the founding of Jordan.

The evening also includes a presentation of the testimonies of a group of senior Jordanian artists and writers under the title "In the Love of Egypt".

It is worth noting that the evening will begin with the screening of a short documentary film, which revolves around the most prominent cultural features of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, entitled "A Journey in a Hundred Years".

