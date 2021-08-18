Egypt Reports 107 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

The Health Ministry said that 107 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 285,465.

In a statement Monday night, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Khaled Megahed said six patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,625.

As many as 136 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 234,250 so far, the spokesman said.