Senegal/Zimbabwe: Warriors Draw Senegal in Afcon Group B

The Warriors will face West African giants Senegal, Guinea, and Southern African rivals Malawi in Group B of next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon following the draw conducted in Yaounde on Tuesday evening.

The rescheduled continental showpiece will be held from January 9 to 21 in Cameroon with Zimbabwe making their third successive appearance.

And Warriors, who are aiming to qualify for the knockout stages of the AFCON finals for the first time in their fifth attempt, will however have to navigate their way from a tricky but fair group which is headlined by Senegal.

The star-studded Lions of Teranga, who were the losing finalists at the previous edition tournament in Egypt will be one of the favourites for the continental title next year.

Although the Warriors will be wary of the threat posed by Senegal, who beat them 2-0 in the group stages of the 2017 AFCON finals, they will fancy their chances of getting the better of Guinea and minnows Malawi.

The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place Tuesday evening at Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon. Zimbabwe was represented at the event by the ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare.

Hosts Cameroon were drawn in Group A along with Ethiopia, Cape Verde, and 2013 finalists Burkina Faso.

Algeria, who are the defending champions, are in Group E together with Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.

Egypt were drawn in Group D alongside Nigeria, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau and will be expected to be among the top two teams alongside the Super Eagles.

AFCON draw:

Group A: Cameroon, Ethiopia, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Guinea

Group C: Morocco, Comoros, Gabon, Ghana

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia