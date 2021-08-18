Tunisia: Three Die of Coronavirus in Gabes, 132 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate saw three more fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, while another 132 people contracted the virus, among 458 tested.

This brings the case tally in the region to 19,149, including 18,425 recoveries and 588 fatalities coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Tuesday.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 39 cases in Oudhref, 32 in South Gabes, 26 in Nouvelle-Matmata, 12 in El Metouia, 7 in El Hamma, 7 in West Gabes, 3 in Mareth, 2 in Menzel Lahbib, 2 in Gabes City, 1 case in Ghannouch and 1 case in Dekhilet Toujane

There are 76 patients currently admitted to the region's hospitals, including 11 placed in intensive care at the university hospital in Gabes.

The incidence rate in the governorate has declined to 180 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the same source.