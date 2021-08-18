Tunisia: Three Die of Coronavirus in Gabes, 132 Test Positive

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate saw three more fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, while another 132 people contracted the virus, among 458 tested.

This brings the case tally in the region to 19,149, including 18,425 recoveries and 588 fatalities coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Houcine Jabrane told TAP on Tuesday.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 39 cases in Oudhref, 32 in South Gabes, 26 in Nouvelle-Matmata, 12 in El Metouia, 7 in El Hamma, 7 in West Gabes, 3 in Mareth, 2 in Menzel Lahbib, 2 in Gabes City, 1 case in Ghannouch and 1 case in Dekhilet Toujane

There are 76 patients currently admitted to the region's hospitals, including 11 placed in intensive care at the university hospital in Gabes.

The incidence rate in the governorate has declined to 180 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X