Tunisia: UNFT Holds Conference On Arab Women's Participation in Politics

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Women (French: UNFT), on Tuesday, held a virtual conference on «Arab women's participation in politics.»

Participants were unanimous in stressing that a number of obstacles hinder Arab women's participation in politics, though they have qualifications needed to access decision-making positions.

The participation of women in politics in the Arab region remains below expectations, President of the UNFT Radhia Jerbi said, hoping the next government will uphold the principle of parity.

Deputy Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Naima Hammami, for her part, pointed out that Arab women are currently absent from the political scene in the Arab region, noting the variation in the rate of presence and participation of women in politics in Tunisia and in the Arab countries.

Hammami said women's participation in successive governments after the revolution has declined and was coupled with a low representation of women in political parties, including progressive and left wing parties.

