Tunisia: Military Health Teams to Conduct 3rd Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign in Five Governorates

Tunis/Tunisia — A third COVID-19 vaccination campaign will take place Wednesday in the governorates of Kef, Bizerte, Manouba, Gabes and Medenine. It will be conducted by 110 military medics and paramedics, the Ministry of National Defence announced Tuesday.

The health teams seek to vaccinate 10 thousand people in each of these governorates during this drive, adds the department added in a statement.

Coordination meetings will be held between the governors of these regions, local health directors and representatives of civil society to create all the conditions for success of this campaign