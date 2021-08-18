Mali: AFCON 2021 - Tunisia Drawn in Group F With Mali, Mauritania and Gambia

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia were drawn with Mali, Mauritania and Gambia at the finals of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon-2021 (January 9-February 6, 2022).

Here is the complete draw of the groups made Tuesday:

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde.

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi.

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon.

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau.

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire.

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia.

Top two finishers in each group and four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16 of the AFCON 2021 that will be held in five Cameroonian cities: Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua and Olembé.