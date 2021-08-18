Tunisia: New Ferry to Be Operated in Djerba

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new ferry will be added to the fleet of Djerba in a month, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Infrastructure Kamel Eddoukh said as he made a working visit to the Island on Tuesday.

This aims to improve ferry services and reduce the passenger waiting time, he added, indicating that one more ferry could be added to the fleet.

More sustainable solutions must be taken to the various problems these ferries pose for citizens, especially during the summer season, he noted.

The Minister made the visit to inquire about the progress of programmes ahead of the Francophonie summit that will be hosted by the Island next November 20 and 21.

The minister said projects planned ahead of the Francophonie summit will be ready in due time.

These projects provide, in particular, for improving infrastructure (roads, worship circuits, etc.), with an estimated cost of 60 million dinars.

