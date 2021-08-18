Tunisia: Shanghai Ranking of World Universities - Tunis-El Manar Among Top 900-1000

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis-El Manar University is ranked, for the 4th consecutive year, among the TOP 900-1000 of the Shanghai 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities published on August 15.

The university is ranked in the TOP 201-300 in veterinary sciences, the TOP 301-400 in mechanical engineering, the TOP 301-400 in public health, the TOP 401-500 in mathematics and the TOP 401-500 in clinical medicine.

The university made its first-ever appearance in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) in 2018. Since 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world's top universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data.

ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university.

More than 2,000 universities are ranked by ARWU every year, and the best 1000 are published.

