Tunisia: Sfax Logs 6 Coronavirus Deaths, 179 More Infections

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax governorate logged six more deaths and 179 additional infections of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, after publishing the results of 709 tests.

The overall number of infections in the region therefore rises to 51,179, including 1,549 fatalities, and 48,261 recoveries, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Tuesday.

The Hédi Chaker hospital currently hosts 198 patients, while 24 other patients are in intensive care in other hospitals and 62 are receiving treatment in private clinics.

On the other hand, 516,319 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region since the start of the jab drive, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X