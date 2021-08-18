Tunisia: Sfax Logs 6 Coronavirus Deaths, 179 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax governorate logged six more deaths and 179 additional infections of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, after publishing the results of 709 tests.

The overall number of infections in the region therefore rises to 51,179, including 1,549 fatalities, and 48,261 recoveries, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Tuesday.

The Hédi Chaker hospital currently hosts 198 patients, while 24 other patients are in intensive care in other hospitals and 62 are receiving treatment in private clinics.

On the other hand, 516,319 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the region since the start of the jab drive, according to the same source.