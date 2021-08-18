Tunisia: Covid-19 - Scientific Committee Recommends Keeping Preventive Measures in Force (Messaadi)

Tunis/Tunisia — The scientific committee to fight coronavirus, recommended at its meeting Tuesday, to maintain the preventive measures in force to limit the spread of the virus, in anticipation of a possible pickup of the COVID-19 pandemic, said committee member Amenallah Messaadi.

Messaadi told TAP the scientific committee made no recommendation to ease preventive measures in the country, including the curfew in force from 10 pm to 5 am and the ban on all private and public gatherings in open or closed spaces.

He announced that preventive measures will soon be strengthened at land, sea and air crossing points through random rapid tests for travelers from abroad, stressing that positive cases will be subject to mandatory isolation.

"The decline to 19.8 pc in the test positivity rate does not mean we have defeated the pandemic," he said, noting that the indicators are still higher than those recorded before the fourth wave of coronavirus in Tunisia.