Tunisia: Ministry of Women, Article-19, Launch Joint Initiative to Combat Gender-Based Violence in Cyberspace

17 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and Elderly Affairs Imen Zahouani Houimel met on Tuesday in Tunis with director of the Article-19 programme, Tunis office, Salwa Ghazouani.

They agreed to launch a joint initiative to enhance the digital capacity of women and girls, to combat gender-based violence in cyberspace and to consolidate freedom of expression.

The Minister of Women said this initiative is a first step towards establishing a bilateral partnership that aims to combat all forms of violence in public and private spaces.

She noted the need to join efforts and act according to an approach that disseminates the culture of non-violence by opting for a moderate discourse and an objective assessment of the facts, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Ghazouani, for her part, reviewed the main themes of this initiative and its objectives, noting that it will be launched initially in the North-West region and later expand to other regions.

