Tunisia: Manouba - New Japanese Project in El Fejja

Tunis/Tunisia — A project to package agricultural products and produce natural cosmetics will be installed by a Japanese company in El Fejja Neopark, governorate of Manouba.

The development work of this project will start in October for a period of 12 months, director of the Neopark Mohamed Ali Gnaoua told TAP Tuesday.

The project will be carried out by the Japanese company "Saraya Natural Products Tunisia" with an investment of 15 million dinars.

It will be developed on a plot of 7000 m2 and will generate 300 jobs, Gnaoua said at the official ceremony to lay the founding stone of the project.

Were present at this ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Tunisia Shinsuke Shimizu, the Director General of the Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Investment (FIPA) and the Director General of the park Neila Kounji.