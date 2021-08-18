Tunisia: Covid - Kef Records 11 Deaths and 183 More Infections in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Kef has registered 11 more deaths of coronavirus over the past 48 hours, bringing the toll to 608 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, reads the latest report of the Local Health Directorate released Tuesday.

The region has also recorded 183 more infections after the release of 337 test results, taking the count to 17185 since the spread of the virus including 16,331 recoveries.

The number of active cases is 854 and 91 COVID patient are stying in local hospitals, including 13 in ICUs, the same source said.