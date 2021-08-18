Tunisia: Mothers of Missing Migrants Since 2011 Hold Sit Outside Foreign Ministry Headquarters

Tunis/Tunisia — Dozens of mothers who lost track of their missing children in irregular migration trips to Italy since 2011 held a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday to demand truth about the fate of their children.

Feeling desperate and disappointed, they held up the photos of their children in front of journalists' cameras hoping to get one single information about their fate.

Some of them said their children are detained in reception centres in Italy under extremely difficult conditions.

Protesters urged the Tunisian authorities to coordinate with their Italian counterparts to know the truth.