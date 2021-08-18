Zimbabwe: Bouncer Left for Dead After Attack 'For Showing Off Muscles'

18 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Domboshava bouncer was left battling after he was stabbed with a broken bottle by a 21-year-old drunkard who accused him of "showing off his muscles".

The bouncer, who has not been named in court papers, was attacked by Blessing Tagarira.

Tagarira appeared before Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing attempted murder charges. He has been remanded in custody to September 30 for routine remand.

Prosecutors said the bouncer went to a local bar on January 31 this year to buy a soft drink.

According to the court papers, when he entered the bar, he was confronted by the Tagarira who accused him of being a bouncer at the sprawling business centre.

However, the complainant ignored Tagarira and bought a soft drink before leaving and heading home.

Tagarira then followed the complainant, manhandled him by grabbing his collar, and continued accusing him of showing off.

According to the state, the accused broke a beer bottle he was holding and stabbed the complainant several times on the head, face, and all over the body.

The complainant fell down unconscious before was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors allege the complainant sustained serious injuries.

