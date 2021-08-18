Tanzania Ex-Minister Mramba Dies of Covid-Related Complications

17 August 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By The Citizen

Tanzania's former Finance minister, Basil Mramba, has died at the age of 81 after being hospitalised with Covid-19 complications, his family says.

He died on Tuesday at Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam while undergoing treatment.

"With great sadness, Mramba's Family hereby announce the passage of our beloved father, Basil Pesambili Mramba. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

"Mzee succumbed to illness at the Regency Medical Center early this morning. Given the pandemic situation, the family accepts your sympathies and prayers and asks for privacy," his son Godfrey Mramba said in a statement.

Speaking to Mwananchi on the phone, Godfrey said his father had Covid-19 and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for two weeks.

Due to the pandemic, only relatives will be allowed at Mramba's residence in Dar es Salaam, Godfrey added.

Basil Mramba, a former MP for Rombo constituency in Kilimanjaro region, was born on May 15, 1940.

He served in various positions in government, including Mbeya Regional Commissioner (1995-2000), Minister of Finance (2001-2005) and Minister of Trade and Industry (2006-2008).

Mramba, alongside former Energy minister Daniel Yona, were in July 2015 sentenced by the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court to three years in jail after being convicted for abuse of office and causing a Tsh11.7 billion ($5 million) loss to the government.

They were set free after serving six months and ordered to do community services while serving a suspended sentence for the remained two years of their jail term.

More From: East African

