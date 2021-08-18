Zimbabwe: Chamisa Thanks ED for Removing 'Bad Apples' in MDC Alliance

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his arch-rival, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has done a perfect hatchet job by removing "bad apples" in the opposition party.

The outspoken politician made the remarks Monday while appearing on the #MaimaneMondays show, discussing democratic developments happening in Africa.

Chamisa was referring to his erstwhile colleague Douglas Mwonzora and other former senior opposition politicians who have openly joined Zanu PF or the MDC-T led by Mwonzora.

#MaimaneMondays is hosted by South Africa opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Since year early 2020, Chamisa has lost scores of senior party officials including MPs to the ruling Zanu PF or the MDC-T. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Chamisa was not the rightful leader of the MDC-T.

Notable figures who have deserted him include, Elias Mudzuri, Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, Lilian Timveous, Blessing Chebundo, Tongai Matutu, Tapiwa Mashakada, Paurina Mpariwa, and Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni.

However, Chamisa described the politicians who have crossed the floor as good riddance.

"We understand that we have been affected by what Mr. Mnangagwa has been doing, but Thank God. Mr. Mnangagwa has done a fantastic thing for us," said Chamisa.

"He has managed to reorganise us (MDC Alliance) by taking away from us the bad elements and bad apples and bad elements. All dictatorships thrive on the appetite and greed of the oppressed and the vulnerabilities of those who are active in politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And our basket of good apples is sure to provide that hope to the people of Zimbabwe. Yes, we have seen a lot of people being invited to the feeding trough because of opportunities narrowing. Most of the people are then invited to be part of the gravy train, but this is where a principled leadership works and this is where conviction creeps in and we have been building our leadership around convictions to say our duty is to be motivated by the missionary zeal, not the mercenary zeal."

Chamisa added; "So, that has been a big fight. You will always have in a struggle, those who get tired, those who get exhausted, and those who decided to pitch camp, with the oppressor. But just that is to remind us that it's a struggle."

He went on to urge Zimbabwean youths to register to vote ahead of the 2023 watershed national elections.

"Young people, I know you can do it. Let's go out there to register to vote, and not just register to vote, but also to engage meaningfully in the discourses of the day around bread and butter issues, around moving our nation from poverty to prosperity. That move to prosperity is your move. You are the movers and shakers you are the game-changers.

"The game is on, the end game is coming and change is coming to Zimbabwe. The federation of democracy is consolidated. We stand guided with Malawi, it went to Zambia, it will come to Zimbabwe.

"I can feel it! The sweet smell is just coming through. It will then also engulf entire southern Africa, South African included. Happiness and joy for the people of our continent is going to be our portion. It is certain that victory shall come and be our time."