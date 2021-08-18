South Africa: The Marikana Memorial Lecture - Lessons We Learnt From That Fateful Day

17 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

We need to embrace healing as a continuous process to reconnect our souls, minds and bodies as individuals and as the collective we call a nation.

Today we celebrate the lives of those who were caught up in the events of that fateful day in August 2012. Their courage to challenge what they regarded as an unsustainable business model that excluded them from sharing the value they contributed to, triggering the transformation process we are witnessing today. The lessons learned from that challenge and its tragic consequences are beginning to bear fruit.

Today we also celebrate the resilience and courage of those who lost loved ones and colleagues in the tragic events for being willing to go beyond their pain to be part of shaping a future that would be built on lessons learned by all.

Many of the key lessons that have emerged and are emerging from the courageous leadership of Sibanye Stillwater in partnership with many inside and outside the company to transform its mining operations to reflect the centrality of the following two principles:

The first principle is that indigenous African wisdom is a rich resource for reimagining sustainable prosperity in all we do.

Artificial intelligence has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

