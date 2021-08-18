Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Gives Covid-19 Rules Middle Finger, to Hold Internal Elections

18 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

The ruling Zanu PF party has thrown caution to the wind and has set in motion processes for the holding of internal elections to choose leaders of grassroots structures as part of its ongoing restructuring exercise.

Acting national commissar, Patrick Chinamasa has directed provincial chairpersons to superintendent over the conduct of polls countrywide to elect party branches by next Sunday.

Through circular Number 8 of 2021, Chinamasa gave the green light for local plebiscites to be held in urban cells and villages.

Chinamasa's circular reads in part; "This circular serves to authorise provinces to move into the second phase of the party restructuring exercise and conduct elections for party branches by 22 August 2021."

Although the party notes the danger posed by holding the polls which attract hundreds of party members, Chinamasa nonchalantly urged provincial chairpersons to avoid crowding and to comply with Level 4 lockdown measures that forbid gatherings exceeding 50 people.

"Provincial chairpersons are requested to guide the election process such that there will be no crowding of people during the elections as required by Covid-19 protocols," wrote the acting national commissar.

The impending polls will see the election of chairpersons of the cells' main wing, women's league, youth, and war veterans leagues, a development that is likely to witness large gatherings in defiance of set Covid-19 prevention and containment measures.

Chinamasa further wrote; "Chairpersons of the above-mentioned wings shall be elected by all members in the cell/villages in the branches while the remaining 156 members shall be elected through the basket system."

This system, Chinamasa added, ensures that all party cells or villages making up the branch are fairly represented in the branch executive committee.

The Zanu PF commissariat department recently ordered a moratorium on co-options of members to fill vacancies in the powerful district coordinating committees (DCCs) countrywide, most of which were left void due to deaths of incumbents from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinamasa said the ongoing restructuring within the party would automatically fill vacant posts, and, therefore, cherry-picking replacements was unnecessary.

The impending Zanu PF internal elections come against a backdrop of a government ban on by-elections to choose recalled or deceased MPs and councillors across the country as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) took the bold decision to stem the spread of the deadly respiratory ailment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X