Cameroon: North West - Circulation On Cleared Roads Encouraged

Targeted Military Operations in Pinyin, Chomba, Bali neutralised suspected separatist leaders.

Fifth Joint Military Region and Gendarmerie Commanders, Brigadiers General, Nka Valerie and Ekongwese Divine on August 17, 2021 went sizing up targeted military operations against suspected separatist fighters in Bali, Mezam Division. It emerged from the field outing that some three separatist generals and several fighters were neutralized in the neighbourhoods of Pinyin, Chomba , Bali and Bossa. The visiting Military Chiefs and the Regional Delegate of National Security. Police Commissioner, Wilson Elung Njume summed up the operation as satisfactory with fighters neutralized, dangerous weapons recovered and the separatists who excelled in manufacturing and planting of IED's in the neighbourhood neutralized. It was the more satisfactory according to them because the operation succeeded in the backdrop of cooperating inhabitants and a difficult terrain. Brigadier General Nka Valerie congratulated the over 150 Defence and Security elements involved in the Task Force with Major Boliong Vincent De Paul in command.

The Military Chiefs revealed that the operations were inspired by recent separatist attacks and killing of two gendarmes in the neighbourhood of Bamboutos Division, West region and the killing of five police elements in Bali on July 18, 2021.

The seven-day operation also had as mission to dismantle barricades on the Bamenda-Bali-Batibo highway, mounted by separatists in reaction to a ban on the circulation of motorcycles in Bali Sub division by Mezam SDO.

It was against this backdrop that the visiting Military Chiefs urged transporters and the road users to conquer fear and resume circulation on the cleared highway because appropriate security measures will accompany them.