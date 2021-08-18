Liberia Islamic Network Incorporated Reacts to National Muslim Council of Liberia for Blasting Imam Ali Krayee

Monrovia — Executives of the Liberia Islamic Network Incorporated (LINI) have leaped to the defense of the Chief Imam of the National Muslims Council of Liberia for his statement calling for an Islamic holiday in Liberia.

take a back against the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) for blasting the Chief Imam of Liberia over Alieu Krayee statement that the call for an Islamic Holiday should be done rightly.

The National Muslim Council of Liberia had condemned Imam Krayee's statement during his Abraham Day sermon, but the Liberia Islamic Network Incorporated said the manner in which the National Muslim Council of Liberia responded to Imam Krayee was disrespectful and has the tendency of brewing division among the Muslim faith in Liberia.

"LINI would like to clearly state for the record that, the approach and manner in which the National Muslim Council of Liberia reacted to the Imam's sermon in her press conference, can be termed as divisive, counterproductive, and undermines the unity and togetherness within the Muslim community," the statement said.

The group in a statement issued to FrontPage Africa Monday, August 16, said they see nothing wrong with the Chief Imam's sermon, stressing that it was intended to guide members of the Islamic faith in Liberia to channel their advocacy rightly.

According to them, the move against Imam Krayee contravenes practices of the Islamic faith.

"In his Abraham's Day sermon delivered on July 20, 2021, Sheikh Krayee re-emphasized the need for Muslim holiday in Liberia in a way he deemed it right. Before moving further, let the Muslim leaders be reminded of what Allah says in his glorious book, the Holy Quran, "For the believers are brothers, so make peace between your brothers and beware of Allah in order to receive mercy."

"In another verse, Allah says "Oh you believers, let not one people make fun of another people, perhaps, they are better than them, nor let some women make fun of other women, perhaps they are better than them, and do not talk bad of each other nor call each other by derogatory names - bad is a name of immorality after faith, and those who do not repent are the wrongdoers." Surah 49:10-11."

LINI said such an approach by the National Muslim Council of Liberia, reacting to the Imam's sermon in a press conference, can be termed as divisive, counterproductive and undermines the unity and togetherness within the Muslim community.

Accordingly, LINI said while it does not support any act that has the propensity to undermine the unity, peace, stability, and religion tolerance being enjoy in Liberia, it equally does not support any act that presents the Islamic Community to be seen as divisive, tribalistic, one that has detestation and greed for supremacy.

The group therefore, called on the NMCL to withdraw the condemnation and what it termed as 'demeaning characterization' of Sheikh Krayee.

Additionally, they want the National Muslim Council of Liberia to subsequently convene a stakeholder meeting to set up a committee from among scholars and leaders of major Muslim organizations to launch an inquiry into the Imam's sermon.

By doing this, the group believes, leaders of the faith would be able to ascertain its magnitude and potential threat(s) if any, and take appropriate actions internally to avoid reoccurrence.

"Doing this will be in the best interest of all parties in holding together as Muslims," the statement said.

At the same time, the group said, like many other Muslims who have registered and voiced out their concerns about having a Muslim holiday, it supports any commitment to having a Muslim holiday in Liberia once such call doesn't contravene Islamic jurisprudence.

According to them, they have the believe that such a call must be genuine and be seen and accepted by all well-meaning Liberians as we all endeavor to promote national unity and peaceful co-existence amongst Liberians.

"Finally, we would like to close up with this verse in surah 3:26 "Say, O Allah, King of the kingdom, You give the kingdom to whom You please and take away the kingdom from whom You please, You honor whom You please, and humiliate whom You please, the good is in Your hand, You have power over all things," the statement noted.

LINI further extended her appreciation and gratitude to all healthcare practitioners, contributors, and frontline soldiers in the fight against COVID -19.

In the same vein, the group has re-echoed the adherence and observance of all health protocols and regulations instituted by the Liberian government through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.