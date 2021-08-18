Liberia: MOP-Liberia Executive Director Bags Another Masters in Reconciliation & Peacebuilding

Monrovia — The Founder and Executive Director of Messenger of Peace-Liberia (MOP-Liberia), Miss. Gwendolyn Myers, has again added to her educational achievements, another Masters of Arts Degree (Merit) in Reconciliation and Peacebuilding from the University of Winchester, United Kingdom.

Miss Myers, a Liberian journalist, and peace advocate a few days ago, took to her social media platform, (Facebook) posting: "Today, we climbed to a higher level and added another golden feather by bagging another Masters of Arts Degree(Merit) in Reconciliation and Peacebuilding from the University of Winchester, United Kingdom. This degree is made possible through an academic scholarship from the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GPFA)."

She furthers: "Words are never enough to express my heartfelt appreciation to Nobel Laureate Leymah R. Gbowee for her staid wisdom and the numerous opportunities she has given me to learn and grow in peace advocacy and Peacebuilding programs. It is not the penultimate but the beginning of great things to come."

According to her: "This is greater by far than the degrees she received, however, is what she does with the degrees she earned matters. She continued: "Only by pushing the limits of our possibilities in our area of specializations; do we discover new dimensions on how to get things done. It's not the higher education achievement but higher returns for peace."

She expressed her gratitude to her late father, G. Matthew Myers, her mother Mrs. Juah Myers, the church, religious community, family members, mentors, tutors, and friends for always standing with her and for the moral, physical and other supports rendered her overtime.

The Messenger of Peace-Liberia Executive Director continued: "To all and sundry, this is for you! Thank you all for your congratulatory messages. To God be all the glory! #ByFaithSheLeads!"

Link to the university's website: (https://issuu.com/theuniversityofwinchester/docs/uow_graduation_class_of_2020)

Currently, Gwen holds a Masters of Art in Reconciliation & Peacebuilding (Merits)-2020, University of Winchester, UK (GPFA Scholar); Master of Arts in International Politics & Human Rights, City University of London-2020 (Chevening Scholar); Post Graduate Certificate from Center for Women Faith and Leadership Programme -2015/2016, Institute For Global Engagement in collaboration with Pepperdine University, Washington, DC; Graduate Certificate in Peacebuilding & Leadership-2011-2014, Eastern Mennonite University, VA, USA(GPFA Scholar); Special Dialogue & Mediation Training Programme, Folke Bernadotte Academy (Sweden, Cambodia& Nepal)-2016/2018; Bachelor of Science in Biology & Chemistry from Mother Patern College of Health Sciences, Stella Maris Polytechnic-2012.

Miss Myers is also a 2021 European Commission and One Young World Peace Ambassador; a G100 Global Chair for Youth Empowerment @ Top 100 Global Women Leaders in the World; Time Magazine 2019 Top-Eight Young Reformers across the Globe Shaping the World and a 2019 Top-Seven African Women Breaking Barriers for Peacebuilding in Africa.

It can be recalled that Miss Myers was recently appointed as Global Chairperson for Youth Empowerment for the High-powered G100 of Eminent and Empowered Club of top 100 Women Leaders in the world with a vision for the future.

Her appointment provides a broader path for all young people; especially women to dream, grow, aspire and lead. It is a program that arms women with strength and keep them secure.

G100 is under the auspices of the sisterhood platform, All Ladies League (ALL) that already has 1000+ such chapters/circles of sisterhood worldwide, and a collective strength of 250,000 women connected across all platforms that also include, the global conference platform, Women Economic Forum (WEF); the e-Commerce platform, SHEconomy; and the policies platform, Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WICCI).

G100 comprises a league of luminaries of eminence and excellence including Nobel Laureates, former Heads of States, Ministers, Businesswomen, Philanthropists, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Corporate and Community Leaders - a powerful Group of women leaders and achievers from all walks of life who wish to give back and move everyone forward as architects of their futures.

She continued: "It has always been my passion to advocate for peace, gender equality, and prosperity of women and this unique opportunity to share platform, sisterhood and be mentored by Dr. Harbeen Arora, Founder of the inclusive platforms of ALL, WEF, SHEconomy, WICCI and G100, H.E. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador, H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, H.E Violeta Bulc, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, and EU Commissioner for Transport, Bodil Valero, former Member, Swedish Parliament, and European Parliament from 2014 until 2019 would provide the oxygen required to fuel a better globe for young women."