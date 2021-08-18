Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency Appreciates Partners for the Development of Liberia's Updated NDC

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency in collaboration with the European Union-funded Long Term Technical Assistance (LTTA) Project, Conservation International and the United Nations Development Program held a press conference to inform Liberia and the rest of the world that the country has finalized its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

The document was submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and subsequently accepted/published on August 4, 2021 after a careful in-country review by all relevant stakeholders.

The NDC is a low emissions development roadmap that will guide Liberia towards reducing emissions of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) in the attainment of the global goal of keeping the temperature at or below 2 degrees.

The NDC sets priority targets across 9 sectors (energy, waste, transport, industry, forestry, agriculture, fisheries, health and coastal zones). Each sector has clear targets aimed at reducing emissions through mitigation actions over the next 5 years. The updated NDC also elevates Liberia's climate ambition and helps support the country's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The press conference provided the platform for the EPA to publicly appreciate its national and international partners for their tremendous financial and technical support in helping Liberia develop a 5-year NDC to address climate change issues holistically with a sector-driven focus to achieve long-term sustainable development.

The event took place at Cape Hotel, Mamba Point, Monrovia were 35 participants converged including the EPA Executive Director/CEO, Heads of NDC Sector Line Ministries, Agencies and Commissions, Sector Technicians, Civil Society Organizations, the Media, private sector, youth and women organizations.