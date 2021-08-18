Liberia: 'I'm Bility's Last Bus Stop' - Senator Karnga-Lawrence

Monrovia — Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County and political leader of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) wasted no time in responding to a jibe thrown at her by Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe (Bomi County) who joked her about the prevailing situation between her and the party's Chairman, Mr. Musa Bility.

While making a case on a discussion surrounding a Senate Health Committee report, Senator Snowe jokingly said to her "Bility coming ohh" and she responded by saying, "I am Bility's last bus stop" - a statement that caused laughter on the Senate floor.

The chairman and political leader of the Liberty Party (LP) are in disagreement over the authenticity of the party's amended constitution submitted to the National Elections Commission, hence, the political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

In a communication addressed to the chairperson of the National Elections Commission, Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansannah, Sen. Karnga-Lawrence stated that several laid out and accepted processes were not followed before the submission of the amended constitution.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has instructed the Liberty Party (LP) to use its Internal Dispute Resolution mechanism in accordance with Section 3.3 of the election body's guideline for political party regulation.

The NEC'c decision came following a conference Monday with executives of Liberty Party over alleged criminal changes to the party's constitution.

This decision by NEC paves the way for the political leader Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence to constitute a committee to investigate alleged secret changes to the constitution in line with rules of the party.

The party's chairman, Musa Bility, who had opposed any investigation along with Secretary-General Martin Kollah, is being accused of making 'covert changes' to the constitution that give him enough powers to "micromanage the Party and sideline its political leader".

Bility and his secretary-general have denied any wrongdoing and insisted that there were no changes though the 2021 constitution the pair submitted shows many new provisions not sanctioned by the political leader.

Some of the powers stripped away from the LP political leader include; power to call for a special national convention and appoint all convention planning committees, the power of the executive council to adopt financial programs and political operations, the power to suspend or expel officials or members of the party.