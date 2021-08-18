Liberia: Reo-International-Liberia Extends Support to Bong County Medical Facilities

Monrovia — Health Administrators in Bong County have hailed the Chief Executive Officer of REO-International-Liberia Office Mr. Eric Wilfred Olson for the support and care towards the healthcare delivery system of Liberia.

They identified the donation of essential medical supplies to several public health facilities by Mr. Olson as vital not only to Bong County but the entire country.

The Bong county Health Administrators made the commendation Saturday, August 14, 2021, when REO-International presented several boxes of essential medical equipment to the Phebe Hospital in Suakoko, Bong County, the COVID Isolation Unit and the county Health team to assist health providers as Liberia battles the new variant of the Coronavirus.

The Bong County Health Team Director Massayan K. Jallah said: "This is what we have been discussing in our IMS meetings every morning that we need this equipment for our strategic health facilities in the county".

Also speaking the Medical Director of the Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing Dr. Jefferson Sibley said though the boxes of equipment donated are in small quantities, they are very essential to the health delivery system.

Dr. Sibley and Jallah however expressed their gratitude to REO-International on behalf of their respective facilities for considering their institutions in such donation but appealed for more of these donations to help in the effective healthcare delivery to patients.

The Pediatric Specialist in Bong County Dr. Minnie Sankawolo-Ricks who runs the Isolation center in Bong coordinated the distribution of the essential medical supplies to the facilities in Bong County.

Speaking earlier, the Office Manager of REO-International Liberia Office, Madam Edina Kai- Lewis who conveyed a special statement on behalf of her boss Mr. Olson reemphasized that Mr. Olson is passionate about health workers who are on the frontline of this pandemic, and wants to see them properly equipped and well paid so all Liberians can have access to the best medical care in the country.

Mr. Olson maintained that decent work in the health sector is fundamental to ensuring effective and resilient health systems, adding "The health sector is essentially about people; without health workers, there can be no health care."

Essential medical supplies donated include Ten pulse Oximeters, ten forehead infrared thermometers, and ten electronic blood pressure monitors to the Bong County COVID Isolation Unit, 5 sets each to the Phebe Hospital and the Charles Burgess Dunbar Maternal Hospital in Bong county.

This donation is Mr. Olson's third contribution to the fight against COVID as he continues to explore avenues to beef up Government's efforts.

Recently, the REO- International- Liberia boss Eric Olson donated eight fingertip blood oxygen monitors and 10 Touch-less digital thermometers to the John F. Kennedy Hospital.

Also benefiting from the generosity of REO International CEO, Mr. Eric Wilfred Olson gesture were the StarBase medical facility on Bushrod Island and the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town. Each facility received 10 Oximeters(blood oxygen monitors), 10 infrared digital thermometers, and 10 blood pressure monitors.